Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $27.45

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

VICI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.71. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

