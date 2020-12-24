Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $93.77

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,751 shares of company stock worth $7,061,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,875. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

