Brokerages Set iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT at $11.75

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

ICLK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 815,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

