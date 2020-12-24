Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $180.25

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.19. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,086. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -163.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.