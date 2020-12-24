Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $20.60

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 13,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 330.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 132,733 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 244.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

