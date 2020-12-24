Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.48). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,009. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,233 shares of company stock worth $2,242,647.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

