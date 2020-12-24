Brokerages Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

JOBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 51job by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 51job by 13.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $71.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.80.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.