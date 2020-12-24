Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $336.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

