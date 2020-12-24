Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

