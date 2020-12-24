Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CVCY stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

