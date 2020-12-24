Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $309,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $159.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

