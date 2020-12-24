Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

