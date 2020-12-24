Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,012 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,292,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

