Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $423,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.