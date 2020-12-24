Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $331,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,141.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,904.29. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $56.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,860.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

