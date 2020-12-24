Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

