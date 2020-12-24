Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,685 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.