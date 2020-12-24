Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,785 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of U.S. Concrete as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

