Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 54.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,874 shares of company stock worth $891,792 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.13. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.