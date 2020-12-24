Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

