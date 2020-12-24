Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 5.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 496,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,127,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.