Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%.

BLIN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

BLIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

