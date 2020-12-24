Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s share price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 3,143,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,603,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.