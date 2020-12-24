Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

NYSE:BXP opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

