Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.65. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 822,810 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

