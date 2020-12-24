Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $641.93

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $641.93 and traded as high as $742.00. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) shares last traded at $735.00, with a volume of 186,344 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.18 ($8.60).

Get Bodycote plc (BOY.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 732.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

About Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.