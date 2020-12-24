Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $38.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

