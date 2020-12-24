BMO Capital Markets Lowers Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

