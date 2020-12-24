BMO Capital Markets Lowers Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Calfrac Well Services
