Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.04

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.04 and last traded at $124.11, with a volume of 2069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock worth $4,370,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

