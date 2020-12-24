Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Up to $12.85

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.75. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 4,205,024 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03. The firm has a market cap of £126.65 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.48.

About Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.