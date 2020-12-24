Bloom Burton Lowers CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) to Hold

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:CRH opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. CRH Medical Co. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$200.67 million and a PE ratio of -48.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

