Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $201,180.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00322645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BCPT is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

