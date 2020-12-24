BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,567 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.67% of Farmer Bros. worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.