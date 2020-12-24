BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.33% of The Eastern worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Eastern by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in The Eastern by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Eastern by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of The Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

