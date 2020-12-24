BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $612.14 and a 200 day moving average of $554.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.50.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

