BlackRock Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNTY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

