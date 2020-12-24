BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DMTK stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

