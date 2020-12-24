BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:DSU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
