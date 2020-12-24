BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

