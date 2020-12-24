BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 26,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $234,615.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

