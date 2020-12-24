Blacer Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00138902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004059 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

