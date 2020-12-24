BJ’s Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of 946% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.62 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

