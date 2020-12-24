Bitcoin Interest 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 68.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $25,591.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00250436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

