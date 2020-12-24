Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $103,414.42 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

