Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 535,929.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00594294 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a coin. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org . The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

