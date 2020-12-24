BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after buying an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.