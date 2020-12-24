BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.54. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,279,152 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

