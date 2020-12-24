BidaskClub Upgrades Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $134.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after buying an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 110.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 328,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 172,247 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.