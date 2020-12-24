BidaskClub Upgrades Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.
Shares of ZLAB opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $134.74.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
