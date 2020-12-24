BidaskClub Upgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to “Buy”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

