BidaskClub Upgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to “Strong-Buy”

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

