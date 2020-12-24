BidaskClub Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to “Hold”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

